Letter: Suit stirs concerns of homeless mess

Cliff Toyama makes a very good point in his letter to the editor, “Costs to clean, secure streets will cost us all” (Star-Advertiser, Dec. 22). It already costs taxpayers lots of money to do what the city and state are presently doing, but it will get a lot worse if the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) wins its lawsuit on behalf of the homeless. Our streets and parks will become a lot messier.

As Mr. Toyama suggest, the ACLU should step forward and do something to clean up the mess the homeless make. It can start by cleaning up the trash under the bridge where St. Louis Drive crosses Palolo Stream.

Phil Alencastre

St. Louis Heights

