A dish with umami flavor

The king trumpet oyster mushroom is the largest fungi of its variety. It has a strong umami flavor, and its chewy texture makes it a favorite substitute for scallops or calamari in vegetarian cooking. These mushrooms are a source of anti oxidants and have been used in traditional Chinese medicine to maintain a strong immune system.

Their savory flavor is complemented here by the sweetness of the choy sum and red bell peppers.

Braised King Oyster Mushrooms

Ingredients:

• 3-4 large king trumpet oyster mushrooms, cut into 1-inch-thick medallions

• 2 teaspoons soy sauce

• 2 teaspoons sesame oil

• 8 cloves garlic, mashed, then finely diced, divided

• 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

• 1 pound choy sum, washed and cut into 3-inch sections

• 1 teaspoon each salt, sugar, black pepper and mushroom seasoning (sold in Asian markets, or substitute vegetable bouillon)

• 1 tablespoon vegetarian oyster sauce or stir fry sauce

• 1 red sweet bell pepper, seeded cut in 1-inch chunks

Directions:

Use a knife to score one side of each mushroom medallion with a crisscross checkered pattern. This helps the mushroom release its flavor and also to absorb the other flavors of the dish.

Combine soy sauce, sesame oil and half the diced garlic in a bowl, mix well, then dip each mushroom medallion in this mixture. Heat a medium pan on medium to high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, then add mushrooms, scored side down. Sear mushrooms until golden brown, then flip and sear the other side. Remove from pan; set aside.

Return pan to stove (do not wash). Lower heat to medium and add remaining olive oil and diced garlic. Toss in choy sum with a dash of water and the salt, sugar, black pepper and mushroom seasoning. If any sauce was left from marinating the mushrooms you can add that, too. Stir-fry 3 minutes, then add vegetarian oyster sauce and red bell pepper. Cover for 2 minutes. Stir and remove veggies from heat with tongs, leaving the liquid in the pan. Return mushrooms to the pan and stir to evenly coat in liquid. Place on top of the bed of sweet veggies.

Serves 4-6.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (based on 6 servings): 130 calories, 7 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 750 mg sodium, 14 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 6 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.