A refreshing, simple salad

I’ve always liked this very simple salad that was served at La Taza de Oro, a now-defunct Puerto Rican diner in New York City.
Avocado, Radish and Iceberg Lettuce Salad
Ingredients:
• 1 head iceberg lettuce, leaves separated, some torn
• 3 large avocados, halved, pitted, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch slices
• 1 bunch small red radishes, thinly sliced
• 1/2 small red or white onion, sliced into paperthin rings
• Salt and pepper
• 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
• 3 tablespoons lemon juice or vinegar
• 1 garlic clove, minced
• 1 tablespoon chopped flat-leaf parsley (optional)
Directions:
Arrange lettuce leaves on salad plates or a large platter.
Top lettuce with sliced avocado, arranged in a random pattern. Sprinkle with radishes and onions. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper.
In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, lemon juice and garlic with a pinch of salt. Stir in parsley, if using. Drizzle dressing over the top and serve immediately.
Total time: 20 minutes, serves 4-6.
