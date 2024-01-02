comscore A refreshing, simple salad | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

A refreshing, simple salad

  • By New York Times
  • Today
  • Updated 2:39 pm
  • NEW YORK TIMES PHOTO

I’ve always liked this very simple salad that was served at La Taza de Oro, a now-defunct Puerto Rican diner in New York City.

Avocado, Radish and Iceberg Lettuce Salad

Ingredients:

• 1 head iceberg lettuce, leaves separated, some torn

• 3 large avocados, halved, pitted, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch slices

• 1 bunch small red radishes, thinly sliced

• 1/2 small red or white onion, sliced into paperthin rings

Salt and pepper

• 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

• 3 tablespoons lemon juice or vinegar

• 1 garlic clove, minced

• 1 tablespoon chopped flat-leaf parsley (optional)

Directions:

Arrange lettuce leaves on salad plates or a large platter.

Top lettuce with sliced avocado, arranged in a random pattern. Sprinkle with radishes and onions. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper.

In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, lemon juice and garlic with a pinch of salt. Stir in parsley, if using. Drizzle dressing over the top and serve immediately.

Total time: 20 minutes, serves 4-6.

Looking Back

