Hawaii Prep World | Sports Boys Basketball Top 10: Maryknoll remains in top spot By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:16 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The best defensive unit in the state remains atop the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The best defensive unit in the state remains atop the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10. Maryknoll collected nine of 12 first-place votes to remain at No. 1. Saint Louis, another stellar defensive team, is at No. 2 again after getting three first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media. Maryknoll swept through the inaugural Kamehameha Winter Invitational with wins over Chicago Bulls College Prep, 66-39; South Delta (British Columbia), 73-20; and San Marcos (Calif.), 59-40. The Spartans will visit Punahou on Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., in the ILH regular-season opener for both teams. Two-time defending state champion Saint Louis rallied past Chaminade College Prep (Calif.), 62-59, in an otherwise quiet week before the rugged ILH campaign. The Crusaders trek to ‘Iolani on Wednesday for a 6:30 p.m. battle. For the first time since the season-opening poll six weeks ago, Kailua did not garner a first-place vote. The Surfriders routed Roosevelt 58-36 and Kaiser 73-40. They will host Kalani on Wednesday at 7 p.m. No. 4 Punahou reached the semifinal round of The Holiday Classic at Torrey Pines, Calif., before losing. The Buffanblu were victorious over San Diego, 65-55, and Francis Parker (Calif.), 60-45, before losing to Santa Fe Christian (Calif.) 48-45. The Buffanblu lost to La Jolla Country Day (Calif.) 61-58 in the third-place matchup. ‘Iolani lost to Chaminade College Prep, 57-53, but remained at No. 5. Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. Maryknoll (9) (15-2) 117 1 > next: at Punahou, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. > next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. 2. Saint Louis (3) (13-2) 111 2 > next: at ‘Iolani, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. > next: vs. Kamehameha, Saturday, 5:30 p.m. 3. Kailua (13-3, 2-0 OIA) 85 3 > next: vs. Kalani, Wednesday > next: at Farrington, Friday 4. Punahou (11-4) 81 4 > next: vs. Maryknoll, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. > next: vs. ‘Iolani, Saturday, 5 p.m. 5. ‘Iolani (9-7) 66 5 > next: vs. Saint Louis, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. > next: at Punahou, Saturday, 5 p.m. 6. Mililani (11-4, 2-0 OIA) 62 6 > next: vs. Nanakuli, Wednesday > next: at Aiea, Friday 7. (tie) Leilehua (10-3, 2-0 OIA) 38 8 > next: vs. Aiea, Wednesday > next: at Pearl City, Friday 7. (tie) University (9-3) 38 7 > next: vs. Punahou I-AA, Wednesday (LJA gym) > next: at Maryknoll I-AA, Friday 9. Kamehameha (11-6) 25 9 > next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. > next: at Saint Louis, Saturday, 5:30 p.m. 10. Kahuku (12-3, 3-0 OIA) 21 10 > next: vs. Farrington, Wednesday > next: at Castle, Friday Also receiving votes: Kalaheo 8, Kohala 6, Kaimuki 2. Previous Story Hawaii’s Olympians and quarterbacks are the storylines to watch for 2024 Next Story Scoreboard – January 2, 2024