Boys Basketball Top 10: Maryknoll remains in top spot

The best defensive unit in the state remains atop the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10.

Maryknoll collected nine of 12 first-place votes to remain at No. 1. Saint Louis, another stellar defensive team, is at No. 2 again after getting three first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media.

Maryknoll swept through the inaugural Kamehameha Winter Invitational with wins over Chicago Bulls College Prep, 66-39; South Delta (British Columbia), 73-20; and San Marcos (Calif.), 59-40.

The Spartans will visit Punahou on Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., in the ILH regular-season opener for both teams.

Two-time defending state champion Saint Louis rallied past Chaminade College Prep (Calif.), 62-59, in an otherwise quiet week before the rugged ILH campaign. The Crusaders trek to ‘Iolani on Wednesday for a 6:30 p.m. battle.

For the first time since the season-opening poll six weeks ago, Kailua did not garner a first-place vote. The Surfriders routed Roosevelt 58-36 and Kaiser 73-40. They will host Kalani on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

No. 4 Punahou reached the semifinal round of The Holiday Classic at Torrey Pines, Calif., before losing. The Buffanblu were victorious over San Diego, 65-55, and Francis Parker (Calif.), 60-45, before losing to Santa Fe Christian (Calif.) 48-45.

The Buffanblu lost to La Jolla Country Day (Calif.) 61-58 in the third-place matchup.

‘Iolani lost to Chaminade College Prep, 57-53, but remained at No. 5.

Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Maryknoll (9) (15-2) 117 1

> next: at Punahou, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

2. Saint Louis (3) (13-2) 111 2

> next: at ‘Iolani, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Saturday, 5:30 p.m.

3. Kailua (13-3, 2-0 OIA) 85 3

> next: vs. Kalani, Wednesday

> next: at Farrington, Friday

4. Punahou (11-4) 81 4

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Saturday, 5 p.m.

5. ‘Iolani (9-7) 66 5

> next: vs. Saint Louis, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

> next: at Punahou, Saturday, 5 p.m.

6. Mililani (11-4, 2-0 OIA) 62 6

> next: vs. Nanakuli, Wednesday

> next: at Aiea, Friday

7. (tie) Leilehua (10-3, 2-0 OIA) 38 8

> next: vs. Aiea, Wednesday

> next: at Pearl City, Friday

7. (tie) University (9-3) 38 7

> next: vs. Punahou I-AA, Wednesday (LJA gym)

> next: at Maryknoll I-AA, Friday

9. Kamehameha (11-6) 25 9

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

> next: at Saint Louis, Saturday, 5:30 p.m.

10. Kahuku (12-3, 3-0 OIA) 21 10

> next: vs. Farrington, Wednesday

> next: at Castle, Friday