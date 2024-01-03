comscore Letter: Nothing democratic about ruling candidates off ballots | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Nothing democratic about ruling candidates off ballots

What is “democratic” about Democrat-appointed judges and politicians removing political candidates from the ballot and disenfranchising voters in their states of the candidate of their choice? Read more

