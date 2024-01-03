Letter: Nothing democratic about ruling candidates off ballots

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

What is “democratic” about Democrat-appointed judges and politicians removing political candidates from the ballot and disenfranchising voters in their states of the candidate of their choice? The Colorado Supreme Court decided to remove Donald Trump’s name from the ballot in that state. Maine’s secretary of state also decided to remove Trump from the ballot in that state. The justification for this action? That the candidate had engaged in “insurrection” against the United States (a crime for which he has been neither tried nor convicted).

The 14th Amendment, Section 3, prevents someone who “engaged in insurrection” from holding political office in the U.S. This was added after the Civil War to prevent former Confederates from being elected to local and state office. Now it’s employed by Democrats to prevent voters from choosing certain candidates in order to “save democracy.”

Mark Saxon

Kahului

