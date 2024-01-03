Letter: Time for agrivoltaics, using solar arrays and crops

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kudos to the Practical Policy Institute for once again acknowledging that “climate change is definitely real and we need to do better … to encourage rooftop solar and photovoltaic projects on already-urbanized land” (“100% renewable for Oahu is bad law,” Island Voices, Star-Advertiser, Dec. 31) . Read more

Kudos to the Practical Policy Institute for once again acknowledging that “climate change is definitely real and we need to do better … to encourage rooftop solar and photovoltaic projects on already-urbanized land” (“100% renewable for Oahu is bad law,” Island Voices, Star-Advertiser, Dec. 31).

Their point about maximizing the utility of our scarce land resources among the three primary uses — housing, agriculture and energy— is also correct. Wherever we build, at least two of those three uses must be derived from any project.

An idea whose time has come is agrivoltaics. Solar farm arrays can be raised a little bit higher so that crops requiring different levels of sun exposure can be grown beneath to maximize yields, save water and allow livestock to graze.

I invite anyone reading this to visit www.harc-hspa.com/agrivoltaic.html to see the various benefits and applications of this very exciting program.

John Cheever

Waialae Iki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter