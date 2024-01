Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Another new year has begun, though perhaps not as happily for those dealing with the incendiary mayhem and noise. Read more

Another new year has begun, though perhaps not as happily for those dealing with the incendiary mayhem and noise. Even with the recent seizures of illegal aerial fireworks at the harbor, enabled by a new task force, the number of related incidents — including two structure fires, 21 other blazes and at least a half-dozen injuries — was up almost 190% over last year.

Perhaps penalties from the tons of contraband confiscated will add teeth to the laws banning these devices. That would be a happy new year.