Adventist Health Castle has announced the addition of Jennifer Griesel, M.D., to its provider team. Griesel is board-certified by the American Board of Obstetricians and Gynecologists with nearly a decade of experience practicing medicine. Griesel graduated with her medical degree from Texas Tech University Health Science Center. She then went on to complete her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

