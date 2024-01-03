Lunas football documentary will air today

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A documentary on the Lahainaluna Lunas football team and its journey from August’s tragic wildfires to its season-opening game will be broadcast today at 1 p.m. on FS1.

The half-hour show, presented by NFL Films, features interviews with players, coaches and staff members, and footage from the Lunas’ 42-0 victory over Baldwin on Sept. 30 at War Memorial Stadium.

Lahainaluna finished the season 5-1 and advanced to the HHSAA Division I state tournament.

Garcia has 2 kills in Under Armour game

Moanalua’s Malu Garcia had two kills in Team Fire’s 23-25, 26-24, 22-25, 27-25, 15-9 victory over Team Ice in the Under Armour Next High School All-America Volleyball game Tuesday at Orlando.

Garcia, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter, took four swings with one hitting error in a matchup of the nation’s top seniors.

Garcia, ranked No. 4 in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Girls Volleyball Fab 15, has signed with Iowa.

Ramsey Jr. hits buzzer-beater for Hilo men

Carlos Ramsey Jr. hit the game-winning layup as time expired as the Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball team beat Concordia Irvine 53-51 on Tuesday in Irvine, Calif.

Ramsey Jr. finished with 15 points, and Kalique Mitchell added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Vulcans (10-4, 4-1 PacWest).

The Eagles (7-5, 4-2) tied it at 51-51 on Kobe Sanders’ layup with 28 seconds remaining. He finished with 12 points.

>> Dominique Winbush scored 15 points and Charlie Weber added 12, but Hawaii Pacific fell to Academy of Art 65-51 in San Francisco.

The Sharks (7-4, 2-1 PacWest) committed 21 turnovers.

Jamal Fuller finished with 14 points for the Urban Knights (7-5, 3-2).

HPU, Hilo women’s hoops teams fall short

Megan Jones and Erika Glenn each scored eight points, but the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team lost to Academy of Art 55-44 in San Francisco.

Leslie Mojica grabbed 10 rebounds for the Sharks (3-6, 1-2 PacWest). HPU finshed 11 of 48 from the field and committed 26 turnovers.

Lucia Revenga scored 13 points for the Urban Knights (3-8, 2-3).

>> Kaile Cruz finished with 16 points, and Keirstyn Agonias had nine points and nine rebounds, but Hawaii Hilo lost to Concordia Irvine 53-51 in Irvine, Calif.

The Vulcans fell to 4-6, 1-3 PacWest.

Camryn Kiernan scored 14 points for the Eagles (5-7, 3-3).