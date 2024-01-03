comscore Lunas football documentary will air today | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Lunas football documentary will air today

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A documentary on the Lahainaluna Lunas football team and its journey from August’s tragic wildfires to its season-opening game will be broadcast today at 1 p.m. on FS1. Read more

