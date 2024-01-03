Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – January 3, 2024 Today Updated 9:16 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. TODAY TIME TV CH HT BASKETBALL: NBA Bulls at Knicks 3:30 p.m. KITV 4 4 Clippers at Suns 4 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82* Heat at Lakers 5 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69 Heat at Lakers 5 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Basketball: College Men Seton Hall at Providence 1:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Louisville at Virginia 2 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 Dayton at Davidson 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Rutgers at Ohio State 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* Georgia Tech at Florida State 2 p.m. ACC NA/251* 261 Clemson at Miami 3 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Xavier at Villanova 3:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Rice at Tulane 4 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 Stanford at UCLA 4 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 St. Bonaventure at VCU 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Indiana at Nebraska 4 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* NC State at Notre Dame 4 p.m. ACC NA/251* 261 California at USC 5 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252 Fresno State at San Diego State 5:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Basketball: College Women Charlotte at South Florida 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 FOOTBALL: HIGH SCHOOL NFL Films Documentary on the Lahainaluna Lunas 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 HOCKEY: NHL Maple Leafs at Ducks 4 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Soccer Trophée des Champions: PSG vs. Toulouse 9:45 p.m. BEIN NA/229* NA Coppa Italia: AS Roma vs. US Cremonese 10 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 TENNIS United Cup, Brisbane, Auckland, Hong Kong midnight TENNIS NA/243 84* United Cup, Brisbane, Auckland, Hong Kong 1 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* THURSDAY TIME TV CH HT Basketball: NBA Bucks at Spurs 2:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 Nuggets at Warriors 5 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN Cleveland State at Wright State 2 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 Stony Brook at Northeastern 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Eastern Illinois at Tennessee-Martin 4 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 North Texas at Wichita State 4 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 Oregon at Washington 4 p.m. PAC12 NA/232 252* UTEP at New Mexico State 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Colorado at Arizona 4:30 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Long Beach State at Cal Poly 5 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69 Utah at Arizona State 6 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 Oregon State at Washington State 6 p.m. PAC12 NA/232 252* St. Mary’s (Cal.) at San Diego 6 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 BASKETBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN Notre Dame at Pittsburgh 1 p.m. ACC NA/251 261 South Carolina at Florida 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 262* Michigan at Indiana 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79* Duke at Louisville 3 p.m. ACC NA/251 261 Missouri at LSU 4 p.m. SEC NA/220 262* Nebraska at Wisconsin 4 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79* Cal State Bakersfield at Hawaii 6 p.m. SPCSP 12 89 GOLF PGA Sentry Tournament of Champions 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86 HOCKEY: NHL Penguins at Bruins 2 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Red Wings at Kings 5:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* HOCKEY: IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP, SEMIFINALS Sweden vs. Czechia 4 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93* United States vs. Finland 8:30 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93* TENNIS Utd. Cup, Brisbane, Auckland, H. Kong (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84* United Cup, Brisbane, Auckland, Hong Kong 1 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE MEN Fort Valley State at UCLA 3 p.m. P12LA NA/233 254* Morehouse at UCLA 5:30 p.m. P12LA NA/233 254* RADIO Today TIME STATION NBA: Heat at Lakers 5 p.m. 990-AM Men’s basketball: California at USC 5 p.m. 1500-AM Men’s volleyball: Loyola Chicago at Hawaii 7 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM THURSDAY TIME STATION Men’s basketball: Hawaii at Cal State Bakersfield 5 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM Women’s basketball: CSU Bakersfield at Hawaii 6 p.m. 1500-AM Previous Story Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang shakes up his staff Next Story Scoreboard – January 3, 2024