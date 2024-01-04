2nd day of bomb threats targets Hawaii courts

Federal and state courts in Hawaii will remain open amid stepped up security after a second day of bomb threats were emailed around the country.

Earlier this morning a mass email was sent to courthouses around the country stating that explosives have been placed in court facilities, according to a statement from the state.

The message was received by the Hawaii State Judiciary and the U.S. District Court of Hawaii and appears to have been sent by the same person/entity that sent a similar message yesterday claiming explosives had been placed in state capitol facilities in many states.

Those threats were false. Deputy sheriffs searched the Hawaii State Capitol Wednesday and found no explosives after an early morning threat forced an evacuation and closure.

“While no doubt concerning, after consulting with the State Department of Law Enforcement, we are proceeding with its recommendation to remain open to the public while conducting diligent screening of all packages and people entering our facilities,” said Rodney Maile, Administrative Director of the Courts, in a statement. “The Sheriffs are conducting sweeps of the interiors and exteriors of our buildings to confirm there is no threat.”

Government buildings and courthouses in several states were evacuated today following bomb threats, causing brief disruptions for the second day in a row in some places, according to the Associated Press.

The Mississippi Capitol and courthouses in Arkansas and Montana were evacuated, but no explosives were immediately found, and the buildings were reopened to the public.

The latest round of evacuations comes after an emailed threat to officials in several states prompted lockdowns at multiple state capitols Wednesday. The threats also follow a spate of false reports of shootings at the homes of public officials in recent days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.