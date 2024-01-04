Box jellyfish spotted in Waikiki and Ala Moana beaches

Signs have been posted at Ala Moana and Waikiki beaches after box jellyfish were observed in the waters.
Beachgoers are urged to check with the lifeguard for the latest ocean conditions and call 911 in the case of an emergency, according to a city alert.
