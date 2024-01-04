Letter: Hawaii lawmakers should allow Powerball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Why can’t Hawaii participate in Powerball? I think lawmakers think they are “protecting” the people from the vices of gambling. But people who have gambling issues are probably already engaging in that activity.

If anything, we should have protection from lawmakers; they often cause more harm than good. And I’m talking about the lawmakers on local, state and national levels.

John Berry

Punahou

