Letter: I am now, and forever will be, a proud ‘father’

The disease of wokeness has not only infiltrated Hawaii’s Legislature, it has completely transformed it into a partisan conspirator of irrelevant social change. Read more

Example: Effective as of Jan. 1, 2024, all references to historical family terms such as mother, father, aunt, uncle, husband, wife, etc., must be replaced by gender-neutral terms. “Mother” now becomes “birthing parent,” and “father” now becomes “non birthing parent.” At first, I thought this was an article from the Babylon Bee. But much to my dismay, it is actually real legislation by our government representatives and signed into law by the governor.

Catering to an infinitesimal group of social provocateurs, these legislators have changed our cultural language for no discernible reason. I am a proud “FATHER” of three boys and will always hold that fact and moniker sacred.

Enough is enough. I await with great anticipation the Legislature’s demand that the plaque on the Duke Kahanamoku statue be changed from reading “Father of International Surfing” to “Non Birthing Parent of International Surfing.”

Thomas Sousa

Waikiki

