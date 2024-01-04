comscore Off the news: Time for timeshare reboot in Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: Time for timeshare reboot in Waikiki

  • Today
  • Updated 8:28 p.m.

Between COVID-19 shutting travel down and other economic factors that made building timeshares less profitable, Hawaii has seen a recent lull in timeshare development. Read more

Previous Story
Off the news: Gender-neutral terms, not ‘mom’ or ‘dad’

Scroll Up