Off the news: Time for timeshare reboot in Waikiki

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Between COVID-19 shutting travel down and other economic factors that made building timeshares less profitable, Hawaii has seen a recent lull in timeshare development. Read more

Between COVID-19 shutting travel down and other economic factors that made building timeshares less profitable, Hawaii has seen a recent lull in timeshare development. However, a new timeshare tower stalled since 2019 is rising again in Waikiki.

Timeshare operator Hilton Grand Vacations has restarted construction on its 32-story tower at the former King’s Village site, with sales anticipated to begin later this year and a target completion date of mid-2026.

The revival of Japanese tourism is a factor: Most Japanese timeshare buyers opt for properties in either Japan or on Oahu. Also notably, a high proportion of those who first returned to Hawaii after the pandemic were timeshare owners.