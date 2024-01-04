Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Time for timeshare reboot in Waikiki Today Updated 8:28 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Between COVID-19 shutting travel down and other economic factors that made building timeshares less profitable, Hawaii has seen a recent lull in timeshare development. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Between COVID-19 shutting travel down and other economic factors that made building timeshares less profitable, Hawaii has seen a recent lull in timeshare development. However, a new timeshare tower stalled since 2019 is rising again in Waikiki. Timeshare operator Hilton Grand Vacations has restarted construction on its 32-story tower at the former King’s Village site, with sales anticipated to begin later this year and a target completion date of mid-2026. The revival of Japanese tourism is a factor: Most Japanese timeshare buyers opt for properties in either Japan or on Oahu. Also notably, a high proportion of those who first returned to Hawaii after the pandemic were timeshare owners. Previous Story Off the news: Gender-neutral terms, not ‘mom’ or ‘dad’