Hawaii softball coach Bob Coolen announced the signing of two players from California high schools on Wednesday.

Brooke Camacho is a catcher/outfielder from St. Paul High in Santa Fe Springs.

Kayla Kostyk is a third baseman out of Chino Hills High.

Camacho and Kostyk are among a recruiting class that currently stands at nine players that will suit up for the Rainbow Wahine starting in 2025.