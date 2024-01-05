Letter: Rising cost of ice cream and presidential politics

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This letter appears frivolous but addresses a much more critical issue. My whole life, I have indulged in Mc­Donald’s ice cream cones as an inexpensive treat. I have watched the cost rise from below $1, to the price I paid today: $2.71. Yes, over the years it’s skimped on the size of the ice cream but today beats all. I asked for a cup. To my surprise I was served a cone in a cup like the ones I have used at a doctor’s office for a urine sample. This was probably the least expensive item on the menu.

Without debating the pros and cons of McDonald’s menu, how are Hawaii families able to afford feeding their children? Bidenomics certainly is not working in Hawaii. I vow not to buy another ice cream cone until we have a president who can make our state great again.

Peggy Regentine

Waialae Iki

