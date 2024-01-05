comscore Letter: Rising cost of ice cream and presidential politics | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Rising cost of ice cream and presidential politics

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

This letter appears frivolous but addresses a much more critical issue. My whole life, I have indulged in Mc­Donald’s ice cream cones as an inexpensive treat. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Put aside Trump, Biden; things better or worse?

Scroll Up