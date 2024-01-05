Off the news: Let good TOD, full of housing, begin

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mayor Rick Blangiardi, City Council members and the Hawaii Stadium Authority joined in for a ceremony Wednesday to mark the adoption of Bill 50 and Bill 51, city measures that set the stage for expanded transit-oriented development (TOD) that will include thousands of new housing units along with the hotels and retail envisioned as part of the state’s New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District (NASED).

Bill 50 expands the boundaries of the city’s TOD special district in Halawa, which adjoins Skyline’s Halawa station. Bill 51 reclassifies zoning from residential to mixed-use business. In addition to a new stadium and other attractions, about 4,500 residences, including 20% affordable housing, are planned for NASED.