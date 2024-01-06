21 kayakers rescued from waters off Makapuu Lighthouse

Honolulu Ocean Safety personnel rescued nearly two dozen kayakers who got into trouble in the ocean near the Makapuu Lighthouse today.

The group, which was part of a guided tour that started at the Makai Research Pier in Waimanalo, had plans to make their way around the point to Hawaii Kai.

However, lifeguards at Makapuu Beach observed many of the paddlers were in distress, and some had flipped and were unable to get their vessels upright in the surf which was 5 to 6 feet with up to 12 foot faces.

Multiple Ocean Safety units responded, some on jet skis. All 21 adult paddlers were brought to shore safely, and no injuries were reported. State Department of Land and Natural Resources personnel also responded.

Ocean Safety officials strongly advises beachgoers to know their limits and understand the ocean conditions before heading into the water.