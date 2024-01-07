Police investigate Big Isle house fire after kupuna’s body found

Hawaii island police are investigating after a male kupuna’s remains were found in a building fire earlier this morning in Ocean View.

Hawaii Police Department and Hawaii Island Fire Department authorities were dispatched at 2:13 a.m. today to a residential fire in the 92-1600 block of Aloha Boulevard in the Hawaii Ocean View Estate subdivision, according to a news release. When personnel arrived, they “found the entire structure engulfed in flames and determined that an elderly man who resided at the residence was unaccounted for,” according to the release.

After the fire was extinguished, a “severely burnt body” was found inside the home.

HPD Area II Criminal Investigation Section detectives and HFD inspectors responded to the scene and an investigation is ongoing. The victim’s identity and the cause of the fire are under investigation. An autopsy has been ordered.

According to the statement, the structure and its contents, which had an estimated value of $150,000, were a “total loss.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Donovan Kohara by calling 808-960-3118 or via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov. They can also contact HPD’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.

Anonymous tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300, and are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.