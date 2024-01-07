Maui man, 31, dies in Kailua-Kona traffic crash

A 31-year-old Maui man died after a traffic crash this morning in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii island police said.

The fatal crash marked Hawaii County’s first traffic fatality of 2024.

Hawaii Police Department authorities responded to a 4:35 a.m. 911 call and determined that a silver 2004 Nissan Frontier pickup was traveling south of the intersection at Hawaii Belt Road (Highway 180) and the Highway 180 junction when it “crossed over the double solid lines and struck a rock embankment.” The vehicle then overturned, hit a pole and went down a 10-foot embankment, a Hawaii Police Department news release said.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was transported to Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:08 a.m. The victim has not yet been identified.

The report said speed and alcohol could be contributing factors in the crash. The driver was also not wearing a seat belt.

Hawaii island police’s Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Dayson Taniguchi by calling 808-326-4646, ext. 229 or emailing dayson.taniguchi@hawaiicounty.gov.

Anonymous tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.