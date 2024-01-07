View the list of 2024 Golden Globe winners

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. >>Winners so far at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards.
CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT
“Barbie”
FEMALE ACTOR IN A MOVIE MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
ACTOR IN A MOVIE DRAMA
Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING MOVIE ROLE
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING MOVIE ROLE
Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
FEMALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Ali Wong, “Beef”
ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Steven Yeun, “Beef”
SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES
Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES
Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
BEST SCREENPLAY
Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall”
MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION COMEDY
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
STAND-UP COMEDY TELEVISION SPECIAL
Ricky Gervais, “Armageddon”
BEST MOTION PICTURE, NON-ENGLISH
“Anatomy of a Fall” (France)
FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION COMEDY
Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION DRAMA
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
ANIMATED FILM
“The Boy and the Heron”
DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
SCORE
“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Goransson
ORIGINAL SONG
“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,″ music and lyrics by Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell
