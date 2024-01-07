comscore View the list of 2024 Golden Globe winners | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
View the list of 2024 Golden Globe winners

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Da’Vine Joy Randolph poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture for “The Holdovers” at the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Ali Wong poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television for “Beef” at the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. >>Winners so far at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards.

CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT

“Barbie”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A MOVIE MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

ACTOR IN A MOVIE DRAMA

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING MOVIE ROLE

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING MOVIE ROLE

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Ali Wong, “Beef”

ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

BEST SCREENPLAY

Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall”

MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION COMEDY

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

STAND-UP COMEDY TELEVISION SPECIAL

Ricky Gervais, “Armageddon”

BEST MOTION PICTURE, NON-ENGLISH

“Anatomy of a Fall” (France)

FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION COMEDY

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION DRAMA

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

ANIMATED FILM

“The Boy and the Heron”

DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

SCORE

“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Goransson

ORIGINAL SONG

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,″ music and lyrics by Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell

