View the list of 2024 Golden Globe winners

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. >>Winners so far at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards.

CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT

“Barbie”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A MOVIE MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

ACTOR IN A MOVIE DRAMA

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING MOVIE ROLE

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING MOVIE ROLE

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Ali Wong, “Beef”

ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

BEST SCREENPLAY

Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall”

MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION COMEDY

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

STAND-UP COMEDY TELEVISION SPECIAL

Ricky Gervais, “Armageddon”

BEST MOTION PICTURE, NON-ENGLISH

“Anatomy of a Fall” (France)

FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION COMEDY

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION DRAMA

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

ANIMATED FILM

“The Boy and the Heron”

DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

SCORE

“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Goransson

ORIGINAL SONG

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,″ music and lyrics by Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell