Letter: DHHL should help its lessees with loans

Within the beautiful building that houses the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, one won’t find adequacy, but lack of lessee support. DHHL receives money from tenants, such as Ka Makana Alii, yet it doesn’t help financially stable lessees who can qualify for a loan. Financial resources are extremely limited.

Once lenders learn an individual is a DHHL resident, they are immediately shut down. It seems all Hawaiians are being penalized for the few who were unable to meet their financial obligations and because we do not own the land outright.

Focus has shifted to new, turnkey homes; however, those with existing properties needing construction or renovation loans are left to fend for themselves or work with organizations requiring extensive paperwork and counseling.

The hope is for my children to live in a comfortable home passed down through generations as proud Hawaiians. Is this what Prince Kuhio envisioned for his people? A‘ole.

Kimberlee Akana

Nanakuli

