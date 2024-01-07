Letter: Read aloud to kids to change the world

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On Jan. 2, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser published an editorial that featured the pre-kindergarten experience as being essential in enabling children’s learning success (“Use new data to hone pre-K efforts,” Our View). A crucial component of this early childhood experience is often overlooked: reading aloud to children. Present-day challenges signal a rally cry to get back to this fundamental activity that builds lifetime readers and learners. Data suggests that a large percentage of caregivers never read to their children.

Children who are read to approximately five books per day hear 1.4 million words by the time they reach kindergarten.

Since 1999, Read Aloud America programs have inspired and bonded families to become lifetime readers (https://readaloudamerica.org). The objective is simple: “Through the fun of reading and being read to, parents can promote literacy, bond families, and build communities of lifetime readers and learners.”

We are certain that school readiness begins at home. If reading aloud can change the world, what’s stopping you from starting today?

Jed Gaines

Makiki

