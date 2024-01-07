comscore Letter: Read aloud to kids to change the world | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Read aloud to kids to change the world

  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.

On Jan. 2, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser published an editorial that featured the pre-kindergarten experience as being essential in enabling children’s learning success (“Use new data to hone pre-K efforts,” Our View). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Stop making bad justice decisions on bad guys

Scroll Up