Navy seeks permit for training areas off Hawaii, California | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Navy seeks permit for training areas off Hawaii, California

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.
    The Navy and Marine Corps conducted long-range maritime strikes in the Hawaiian Islands Operating Area using a variety of fast-responding forces during a sinking exercise on the decommissioned guided missile frigate ex-USS Ingraham on Aug. 15. The sinking exercises, known as SINKEX, have been conducted for dec­ades to give sailors the opportunity to practice using weapons on real targets.

    A whale identification chart on the bridge of the Pearl Harbor-based USS Daniel Inouye.

The Navy is requesting permission for the installation and maintenance of mine training areas off Hawaii and Southern California. Read more

