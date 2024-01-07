Players of the Year Kini McMillan and Kaimana Carvalho came up huge for their teams

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This is a big man’s game, but winning big games is not the sole domain of gridiron giants. Kini McMillan and Kaimana Carvalho, both just juniors, made their contributions count often. Read more

This is a big man’s game, but winning big games is not the sole domain of gridiron giants.

Kini McMillan and Kaimana Carvalho, both just juniors, made their contributions count often. McMillan was clutch from start to finish for the Mililani Trojans, the most efficient and consistent quarterback in the OIA Open Division. Coaches and media voted the junior as the Star-Advertiser Offensive Player of the Year. In a season of tremendous playmakers, McMillan the master was a unanimous selection.

“I’m thankful. I’m blessed. I’m ready to get to work,” the 6-foot, 185-pound McMillan said.

He transformed his athleticism through pure sweat, a good athlete who became a lethal threat on the ground when defenses opted to go without spy coverage. All after a meniscus injury as a sophomore.

“It’s a lot of offseason lifting and just training brought my game to the next level. Sled running. A lot of hills. Sand running,” McMillan said. “I put a plate on the sled, maybe 50 pounds. I like working out by myself.”

At 5-11 and 165 pounds, Carvalho’s versatility as a returner and pass catcher was utilized by Kahuku during its journey to a third consecutive Open state title. It was on defense where he made his biggest impact. It began with a five-interception game against Saint Louis. His excellence continued through the season, which included a stellar performance in Kahuku’s upset of defending national champion St. John Bosco (Calif.).

The defensive back outpointed defensive lineman Kekai Burnett of Punahou and linebacker Aizik Mahuka of Mililani.

“I was kind of surprised. I only had one good game with the five interceptions. Other than that, I felt like I did average, so I was kind of shocked when I got voted in,” Carvalho said. “Maybe a C-minus.”

Kahuku’s Sterling Carvalho guided the program to a third Open Division state crown in a row with an 11-2 record. He earned All-State Coach of the Year honors from the panel. He edged Mililani’s longtime coach, Rod York, in the voting. Bryson Carvalho, who led Waipahu to the Division I state title, and Kyle Linoz, who led Waimea to the D-II state championship, tied for third in the voting.

Also receiving votes were Dean Rickard of Lahainaluna, Wendell Look of ‘Iolani, Daniel Sanchez of Farrington, Anthony Tuitele of Damien, Brad Uemoto of Konawaena and Mark Kurisu of Leilehua.

McMillan suffered a season-ending injury in 2022, but was nearly flawless in his comeback as a junior. In 12 games, he passed for 3,159 yards, 39 touchdowns and just five interceptions in 337 attempts. His passer rating was 181.03, which is in the same neighborhood as McKenzie Milton of Mililani in 2014 (179.88). A string of Saint Louis playmakers in the past five years has been prolific with QB rating: Jayden de Laura in 2018 (181.51), Chevan Cordeiro in ’17 (186.03), Marcus Mariota in ’10 (189.98) and Tua Tagovailoa in ’14 (204.18),

It is noteworthy that Milton also rushed for 802 yards and 12 TDs on 90 carries during that 13-0 season in ’14.

De Laura rambled for 291 yards and nine TDs on the ground in ’18.

McMillan’s ability to make effective decisions on the move was equaled by his pre-snap play-calling. York allowed his QB to call plays in Mililani’s 29-21 upset of Kahuku in the OIA final. His explosiveness out of the pocket was extremely difficult to contain. McMillan rushed 97 times for 502 yards and 11 TDs.

Nobody ran QB draws against Kahuku like McMillan did, which is one reason York calls him “the best quarterback in the country.”

Waipahu felt the effects of Mililani’s potent offense in a 74-18 loss on Oct. 14.

“He’s a guy who takes the game into his own hands. He controlled the entire game once they were on the field,” Waipahu coach Bryson Carvalho said. “Our game plan was to take away the deep ball and make them earn the tough yards. We hung in there for a little bit in the first quarter, then they ran away. They’re a frustrating team to play. They spread the ball out so well. He makes good decisions with the ball. I wasn’t surprised one bit.”

Sterling Carvalho and his staff had the task of preparing for Mililani twice this season. McMillan’s selection didn’t surprise Carvalho.

“That was a no-brainer. He balled out against us in the OIA championship and as well in states. Well deserved. He’s a great quarterback. Built like a linebacker, moves like a wide receiver. His arm is strong. He makes great decisions. There’s nobody else I would’ve chosen above him. The other good quarterbacks out there, Jaron (Sagapolutele of Campbell), Tama (Amisone of Kapolei), Ty (McCutcheon of Punahou). We played them all and they didn’t do what Kini did against us. Twice.”

Kaimana Carvalho was a key ingredient in Kahuku’s stellar defense, putting his high IQ on both sides of the ball to use.

“It could’ve been Mana. It could’ve been Aiden (Manutai). It could’ve been a lot of our boys,” Sterling Carvalho said. “It just shows the hard work they do in the offseason pays off during the season.”

Sterling Carvalho’s team did more than win big games. Kahuku bounced back from the loss to Mililani in the OIA final and showed another level of resolve.

“He’s done a tremendous job since he took over. They’ve been consistent,” said Bryson Carvalho (no relation).

The transition and evolution of Kahuku’s offensive philosophy has been a love of labor in the offseason, with Carvalho and staff putting in countless hours through Pylon and youth football.

“At first it was real weird to see Kahuku in a shotgun so much. That’s the big difference. He evolved the offense from the old school, pound the rock, but to see it work and take off, Kahuku was hard enough to stop when they just ran the ball. Now they have balance and they’re tough on defense,” Bryson Carvalho said. “I think he’s very deserving. They lost in the OIA championship game, but I think for everybody there’s that feeling that you can’t knock out Kahuku.”

Kaimana Carvalho and Kini McMillan were teammates at Laie Park when they were 10. They teamed up again recently for the annual Christmas Bowl flag-football tournament at Laie Park. Their team, Laie Style, won the four-day tournament.

—

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

POS NAME SCHOOL HT WT YR

QB Kini McMillan Mililani 6-0 185 Jr.

RB Va‘aimalae Fonoti Kahuku 5-10 200 Sr.

REC Titan Lacaden Saint Louis 5-8 165 Jr.

REC Davyn Joseph Mililani 6-0 180 Sr.

REC Eric Stephens Waipahu 5-11 170 Sr.

REC Onosa‘i Salanoa Mililani 5-10 175 Jr.

OL Tuineau Muti Punahou 6-2 310 Sr.

OL Rustin Young Saint Louis 6-5 275 Sr.

OL Filivaa Saluni Kahuku 6-6 293 Sr.

OL Joshua Tavui Campbell 6-4 305 Sr.

OL Kamilo Raass Kahuku 6-0 261 Sr.

U Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio Konawaena 5-10 185 Jr.

K Carson Beard Punahou 5-8 200 Jr.

DEFENSE

POS NAME SCHOOL HT WT YR

DL Kekai Burnett Punahou 6-3 245 Sr.

DL Hyrum Moors Kahuku 6-0 275 Sr.

DL Tristan Waiamau-Galindo Kamehameha 6-3 220 Sr.

DL Anelu Lafaele Farrington 6-1 226 Sr.

LB Faleali‘i Atuaia Kahuku 6-0 190 Jr.

LB Aizik Mahuka Mililani 6-2 230 Sr.

LB Blayne Shiraki Punahou 5-11 215 Sr.

DB Kaimana Carvalho Kahuku 5-11 165 Jr.

DB Aiden Manutai Kahuku 6-1 186 Jr.

DB Kela Moore Campbell 6-2 185 Sr.

DB Tysic Puni Mililani 6-2 230 Sr.

U Jeremiah White Kaimuki 6-0 175 Sr.

P Kaimana Carvalho Kahuku 5-11 165 Jr.

RET Astin Hange Punahou 5-9 175 Sr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Kini McMillan (Mililani). Defensive Player of the

Year: Kaimana Carvalho (Kahuku). Coach of the Year: Sterling Carvalho (Kahuku)

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

POS NAME SCHOOL HT WT YR

QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Campbell 6-3 210 Jr.

RB Sitani Mikaele Farrington 5-10 238 Sr.

REC Diezel Kamoku Kahuku 5-11 180 Sr.

REC Kaina Kamohalii Kapolei 5-3 150 So.

REC Timothy Arnold Leilehua 6-0 185 Sr.

REC Zion White Punahou 6-3 165 Fr.

OL Houston Ka‘aha‘aina-Torres Saint Louis 6-3 265 Jr.

OL Kamo‘i Huihui-White Saint Louis 6-4 290 So.

OL Tavanni Tafisi Mililani 5-11 220 Sr.

OL Jerahmyah Ma‘afala Mililani 6-1 270 Sr.

OL Jonathan McFall Mililani 6-2 280 Jr.

U Kameron Apilado Waimea 5-9 150 Sr.

K Journey DePeralta Roosevelt 5-7 145 Jr.

DEFENSE

POS NAME SCHOOL HT WT YR

DL Faiafua Ioane Punahou 5-11 285 Sr.

DL Enari Tapeni Mililani 6-3 255 So.

DL Elias Malapit Konawaena 5-11 220 Jr.

DL Nazaiah Caravallo-Lawelawe Campbell 6-3 215 Sr.

LB Maximum Fonoimoana Kahuku 6-3 210 Jr.

LB Ko‘o Kia Punahou 6-2 205 Jr.

LB Kamaehu Roman Mililani 6-0 200 Sr.

DB Madden Soliai Kahuku 6-0 180 So.

DB Manulele Ah You Kahuku 5-11 182 Sr.

DB Everest Rodriguez Farrington 5-7 145 Jr.

DB Taniela Taliauli ‘Iolani 5-11 205 Sr.

U Tainoa Lave Campbell 5-10 170 So.

P Davyn Joseph Mililani 6-0 180 Sr.

RET Kaina Kamohalii Kapolei 5-3 150 So.

THIRD TEAM

OFFENSE

POS NAME SCHOOL HT WT YR

QB Keoki Alani Konawaena 5-10 165 Sr.

RB Sylas Alaimalo Damien 5-10 183 Jr.

REC Jayden Chanel Waipahu 6-3 205 Sr.

REC Rowen-Ray Bucao Campbell 5-10 170 Sr.

REC Zayden Alviar-Costa Campbell 5-9 165 Jr.

REC Kekama Kane ‘Iolani 5-11 140 So.

OL Kingston Jennings Farrington 6-2 341 Sr.

OL Tayson Tiitii Punahou 6-2 265 Sr.

OL Sone Sanerivi Saint Louis 6-0 315 Jr.

OL Eric Moananu Waipahu 6-0 260 Sr.

OL Lautaimi Falaniko Campbell 6-3 270 Sr.

U Tai Aipia-Barrett Waipahu 5-10 160 Sr.

K Evan Derauf Pac-Five 5-11 150 So.

DEFENSE

POS NAME SCHOOL HT WT YR

DL Tito Ringor Campbell 6-4 285 Sr.

DL LeBron Williams Kahuku 6-2 241 Jr.

DL Arjay Kelemete Waipahu 6-2 215 Sr.

DL Jabiel Lauvao Mililani 6-2 230 Sr.

LB Alika Cavaco-Amoy Punahou 6-1 210 Sr.

LB Elijah Nua Mililani 6-0 205 Jr.

LB Isaiah Iosefa Waipahu 6-1 200 Jr.

DB Terahiti Wolfe Kahuku 5-11 185 Sr

DB Aiden Takuma Punahou 5-11 170 Sr.

DB Donte Utu Punahou 6-1 180 Jr.

DB Elijah Nahoopii-Makakona Waipahu 5-10 160 Sr.

U Iosepa Lyman Punahou 5-11 200 Sr.

P Matthew Gillespie Punahou 6-3 195 Sr.

RET Jacob Talamoa Farrington 5-7 150 Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

QB

• Liatama Amisone, Kapolei

• Ty McCutcheon, Punahou

• Kauanaoa Kamakawiwoole, Saint Louis

• Elijah Mendoza, Waipahu

• Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa, Kahuku

• Iosefa Letuli, Kaimuki

• Makana Kamaka-Brayce, Kamehameha-Maui

• AJ Tuifua, Damien

RB

• Nakoa Kahana-Travis, Mililani

• Cole Northington, Leilehua

• Keola Apduhan, Saint Louis

• Ala‘i Williams, Punahou

• Faafetai Failauga, Waipahu

• Moe Passi, Kamehameha

REC

• Noah Macapulay, Punahou

• Rusten Abang, Campbell

• Dayton Savea, Damien

• Abraham Ogata, Konawaena

• Tana Togafau-Tavui, Campbell

• Dylan Schnitzer, Kamehameha-Maui

OL

• Bula Montgomery, Lahainaluna

• Hudson Lee, Kamehameha

• Kaikoa Kanakaole, Kapaa

• Zack Vigila, Waimea

• Jacob Punivai, Kahuku

• Malakai Lee, Kamehameha

• Caleb Rhinelander, Punahou

• Nakoa Ige. Konawaena

• Jacob Maneafaiga, Farrington

• Simione Lakalaka-Sole, Punahou

• Ezekiel Salanoa, Saint Louis

• Koloi Keli, Farrington

• Sonny Tagaloa, Leilehua

• Makoni Tatafu, Farrington

• Ghesiah Faleafine-Auwae, Pac-Five

• Brodie Iwasaki, ‘Iolani

• Blaze Manley, Mililani

• Isaiah Fonoti, Farrington

UTILITY

• Keawe Navas Loa, Konawaena

• Shayden Ranis-Alameda Dela Cruz, Waimea

• Kaulana Tihada, Lahainaluna

• Austin Takaki, Konawaena

DL

• T’nias Tavale, Campbell

• Blessing Levasa, Mililani

• Gabriel Liua, Leilehua

• Pupu Sepulona, Saint Louis

• Zaiden Wallace, Campbell

• Bruno Likio, Kapaa

• Zechariah AlualuTuiolemotu, Campbell

• Tama Sione, Farrington

• Waylon Allen, Radford

• Kaeo Catrett, Saint Louis

• Adruen Meredith, Saint Louis

• Waipehe Winchester, ‘Iolani

• Randen KamaiopiliRaymundo, Kailua

• Caleb Lauifi, Waipahu

LB

• Ofa Falekaono, Maui

• Noah Wily, Saint Louis

• Teva Loft, Lahainaluna

• Agenhart Ellis, Punahou

• Vince Tautua, Saint Louis

• RJ Maafala, Saint Louis

• Kilinahe Aki, Farrington

• Nela Taliauli, ‘Iolani

• Zion Junk, ‘Iolani

• Elton Su‘e, Mililani

DB

• Kaonohi Casco, Kamehameha-Maui

• Dillon Kellner, Punahou

• Dane Kellner, Punahou

• Kaui Nakamoto, Leilehua

• Zion Vea, Farrington

• Zanden Willis, Saint Louis

• Tim Wallace, Mililani

PUNTERS

• Kauanaoa Kamakawiwoole, Saint Louis

• Lau Liufau, Farrington

PK

• Hurley Kennedy, Kapolei

• Lyric Sarae, Mililani

• Cristian Wyckstandt, Campbell

• Makani Markle-Kane, Saint Louis

• Kain Tubania, Kamehameha

RET

• Jayce Bareng, Moanalua

• Titan Lacaden, Saint Louis

• Manulele Ah You, Kahuku

The Honolulu Star-Advertise… by Honolulu Star-Advertiser

The Honolulu Star-Advertise… by Honolulu Star-Advertiser