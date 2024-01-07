Players of the Year Kini McMillan and Kaimana Carvalho came up huge for their teams
By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:31 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mililani quarterback Kini McMillan suffered a season-ending injury in 2022, but was nearly flawless in his comeback as a junior. In 12 games, he passed for 3,159 yards, 39 touchdowns and just five interceptions in 337 attempts.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
At 5-11 and 165 pounds, Kaimana Carvalho’s versatility as a returner and pass catcher was utilized by Kahuku during its journey to a third consecutive Open state title. It was on defense where he made his biggest impact.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kahuku safety Kaimana Carvalho, left, Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho and Mililani quarterback Kini McMillan earned the Star-Advertier’s top honors this year.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kahuku’s Sterling Carvalho is the Coach of the Year.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mililani quarterback Kini McMillan, right, handed off to Kahuku’s Kaimana Carvalho, a defensive back and special teams threat, while posing for a portrait. Carvalho is the All-State Defensive Player of the Year and McMillan the Offensive Player of the Year.