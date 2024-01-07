comscore Players of the Year Kini McMillan and Kaimana Carvalho came up huge for their teams | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Players of the Year Kini McMillan and Kaimana Carvalho came up huge for their teams

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Mililani quarterback Kini McMillan suffered a season-ending injury in 2022, but was nearly flawless in his comeback as a junior. In 12 games, he passed for 3,159 yards, 39 touchdowns and just five interceptions in 337 attempts.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM At 5-11 and 165 pounds, Kaimana Carvalho’s versatility as a returner and pass catcher was utilized by Kahuku during its journey to a third consecutive Open state title. It was on defense where he made his biggest impact.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kahuku safety Kaimana Carvalho, left, Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho and Mililani quarterback Kini McMillan earned the Star-Advertier’s top honors this year.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kahuku’s Sterling Carvalho is the Coach of the Year.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Mililani quarterback Kini McMillan, right, handed off to Kahuku’s Kaimana Carvalho, a defensive back and special teams threat, while posing for a portrait. Carvalho is the All-State Defensive Player of the Year and McMillan the Offensive Player of the Year.

This is a big man’s game, but winning big games is not the sole domain of gridiron giants. Kini McMillan and Kaimana Carvalho, both just juniors, made their contributions count often. Read more

