comscore Letter: ‘Wokeness’ not a disease; let’s respect one another | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: ‘Wokeness’ not a disease; let’s respect one another

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Regarding the letter by Thomas Sousa (“I am now, and forever will be, a proud ‘father,’” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 4). Read more

Previous Story
Column: Support Native Hawaiian firms, which boost culture

Scroll Up