Letter: ‘Wokeness’ not a disease; let’s respect one another

Regarding the letter by Thomas Sousa (“I am now, and forever will be, a proud ‘father,’” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 4): I would like to point out the accepted meaning of “wokeness”: It is the awareness of and active attentiveness to important facts and issues of racial and social injustice, as well as oppression and injustice. Therefore, I doubt that the identification of “wokeness” can be called a “disease.”

Hawaii is a melting pot of many nationalities and races living together and respecting each other. I have lived here for over 20 years in a neighborhood where everyone is accepted and treated equally in a caring manner. Neighbors will respect and help each other without question like a family. Living in Hawaii and learning about all the cultures here has been such a wonderful and caring experience.

I fully agree that we don’t need to rename family terms with gender-neutral terms. What matters most is that we respect each other and assist each other in living our lives together as a useful and coherent society.

Marie J. Scott

Makakilo

