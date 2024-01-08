Editorial | Letters Letter: ‘Wokeness’ not a disease; let’s respect one another Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Regarding the letter by Thomas Sousa (“I am now, and forever will be, a proud ‘father,’” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 4). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Regarding the letter by Thomas Sousa (“I am now, and forever will be, a proud ‘father,’” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 4): I would like to point out the accepted meaning of “wokeness”: It is the awareness of and active attentiveness to important facts and issues of racial and social injustice, as well as oppression and injustice. Therefore, I doubt that the identification of “wokeness” can be called a “disease.” Hawaii is a melting pot of many nationalities and races living together and respecting each other. I have lived here for over 20 years in a neighborhood where everyone is accepted and treated equally in a caring manner. Neighbors will respect and help each other without question like a family. Living in Hawaii and learning about all the cultures here has been such a wonderful and caring experience. I fully agree that we don’t need to rename family terms with gender-neutral terms. What matters most is that we respect each other and assist each other in living our lives together as a useful and coherent society. Marie J. Scott Makakilo EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Column: Support Native Hawaiian firms, which boost culture