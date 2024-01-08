comscore Off the news: No good place to put Maui fire debris | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: No good place to put Maui fire debris

  • Today

Maui needs to remove tons of ash and debris left on the ground after the August fire that devastated Lahaina, but a debate has flared over the environmental impacts of moving and permanently disposing of the debris. Read more

