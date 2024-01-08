Off the news: No good place to put Maui fire debris

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Maui needs to remove tons of ash and debris left on the ground after the August fire that devastated Lahaina, but a debate has flared over the environmental impacts of moving and permanently disposing of the debris.

A former cinder quarry in Olowalu had been floated as a disposal site, as well as a memorial to lives lost in the fire. Despite assurances that the material could be sealed off safely, opponents have emerged, claiming the debris could contaminate land and ocean nearby.

Last week, Mayor Richard Bissen weighed in, asking the County Council to approve use of the quarry — but also promising that site would be used only temporarily, until Maui County can expand its central landfill.