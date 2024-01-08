Editorial | Off the News Off the news: No good place to put Maui fire debris Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Maui needs to remove tons of ash and debris left on the ground after the August fire that devastated Lahaina, but a debate has flared over the environmental impacts of moving and permanently disposing of the debris. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Maui needs to remove tons of ash and debris left on the ground after the August fire that devastated Lahaina, but a debate has flared over the environmental impacts of moving and permanently disposing of the debris. A former cinder quarry in Olowalu had been floated as a disposal site, as well as a memorial to lives lost in the fire. Despite assurances that the material could be sealed off safely, opponents have emerged, claiming the debris could contaminate land and ocean nearby. Last week, Mayor Richard Bissen weighed in, asking the County Council to approve use of the quarry — but also promising that site would be used only temporarily, until Maui County can expand its central landfill. Previous Story Column: Support Native Hawaiian firms, which boost culture