Three men were arrested on suspicion of breaking into and trashing the locker room at the Oahu Country Club in Nuuanu early Sunday morning.

The males — age 39, 53 and 51 — were arrested at 150 Country Club Road at 1:05 a.m. on suspicion of second-degree burglary. The 53-year-old also was arrested for allegedly resisting arrest.

“A break in and burglary event was detected and foiled at the Club on Sunday morning at about 1 a.m. Our alarm system activated and HPD was dispatched. Suspects were arrested on site and all items appear to be recovered. The suspects are unknown to Oahu Country Club and are neither members nor employees,” wrote Jack Krause, the club’s general manager, Sunday in a note to members.

“The two rearmost sections and three lockers in the lounge area of the Men’s Locker Room were broken into. The Women’s Locker Room does not appear to be involved. A list of names of member lockers is being compiled and you will be notified if you have not been already,” wrote Krause.

The “tossed contents of the lockers” have been for members to recover, as “per the advice of HPD,” he said.

“If the locker is broken or damaged in any way, please remove what items you recover to your home until we have repairs and new doors in place,” wrote Krause. “If you do not have a locker in the taped off areas, please stay out of those areas until they are cleared.”

“Three adult males unlawfully entered a commercial establishment and were placed under arrest for Burglary in the second degree,” according to an HPD description of the incident.

The Oahu Country Club is “home to hundreds of members from all walks of life, many of whom share the same entrepreneurial spirit and love for the game of golf,” according to the club’s website.