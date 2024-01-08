comscore Hawai‘i School Choice Week lays out options | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawai‘i School Choice Week lays out options

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.

While Gov. Josh Green has proclaimed Jan. 21-27 as Hawai‘i School Choice Week, officials say the proclamation does not indicate that he supports a policy shift toward school vouchers or other systems allowing public education funds to follow students into private schools. Read more

