comscore Column: Restorative justice needs new mindset | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Restorative justice needs new mindset

  • By Leela Bilmes Goldstein and Lorenn Walker
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2022 The Oahu Community Correctional Center is seen here.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2022

    The Oahu Community Correctional Center is seen here.

The Hawai‘i Friends of Restorative Justice (HFRJ) supports the former Department of Public Safety name change to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Welcome H.E.L.P. for health workers

Scroll Up