Letter: Keep backing Ukraine, its fight for democracy

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Why is the U.S. reneging on its promises to support Ukraine in its effort to fight an invading Russian army? Read more

Why is the U.S. reneging on its promises to support Ukraine in its effort to fight an invading Russian army?

The U.S. is finally on the side of a country that has courageous leadership and a strong army, after having supported weak governments in Afghanistan, Vietnam and Iraq.

It has led in bringing together the European Union nations and other democratic countries to support Ukraine, which is fighting to save its democratic form of government from an invading army and its autocratic leader bent on subjugating it.

The U.S. is now in a presidential election year and its most popular candidate, Donald Trump, wants to emulate Vladimir Putin, the autocrat who is intent on subjugating Ukraine.

Let us support the efforts of Ukraine to repel the invading Russian army, and also support our democratic form of government by defeating Trump’s efforts to turn the U.S. into his autocracy.

Stuart Shimazu

Kapahulu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter