Letter: Kudos to Mililani football and homegrown talent

Belated congratulations to Kahuku for winning the State Football Championship. Congratulations also to Mililani for winning the State Open Division Football Championship. Read more

This was a remarkable win and season by Mililani without using the transfer portal. They achieved it using homegrown talent and athletes.

Charles Silberstein

Hawaii Kai

