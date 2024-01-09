comscore Off the news: Weigh in on Navy sea-training permit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: Weigh in on Navy sea-training permit

Public comment is open until Jan. 29 on the environmental impact of a new Navy operating permit for its Hawaii-California Training and Testing Study Area, effective 2025. Read more

