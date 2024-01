Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Maui Land & Pineapple Co. Inc. has announced the appointment of two new independent directors to its board:

>> Catherine Ngo is an expert in finance, technology and law with dec­ades of experience in the public, private and nonprofit sectors. She currently serves as the chair of Central Pacific Financial Corp. and was previously executive vice chair. Prior to that, she served as president and CEO of Central Pacific Bank for six years.

>> Ken Ota has more than three dec­ades of experience in the construction industry. Ota founded and led Pacific Pipe Co. as president and CEO. He also currently serves on the State of Hawaii Licensing Board of Engineers, Architects, Surveyors and Landscape Architects as well as the Alexander & Baldwin Sugar Museum. Ota is also a board member of the private equity and real estate company Tradewind Capital.

