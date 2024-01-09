Hawaii Prep World | Sports Boys basketball Top 10: 8 teams change positions in chaotic poll By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:56 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Musical chairs has nothing on these rankings. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Musical chairs has nothing on these rankings. The chaos of this season’s Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 continued this week, as eight teams changed locations. Saint Louis returned to the top spot, replacing a Maryknoll squad that lost to Punahou and unranked Mid-Pacific to begin ILH play 0-2. Saint Louis (16-2, 2-0) posted wins over ‘Iolani, 43-37, and Kamehameha, 66-33. The Crusaders were not a unanimous pick by coaches and media, collecting 14 of 16 first-place votes. Punahou moved up two notches to No. 2 following wins over Maryknoll (47-37) and ‘Iolani (55-35). The Buffanblu scooped up one first-place vote. Their schedule this week includes Kamehameha today, a road battle at Saint Louis on Thursday and Mid-Pacific on Saturday. Kailua, which also received a first-place vote, remained at No. 3, while Mililani moved up to No. 4. The Trojans pulled out a 47-42 win over dangerous Nanakuli, then overwhelmed Aiea 80-53. After five weeks atop the rankings, Maryknoll dropped to No. 5. The Spartans’ slate: ‘Iolani today, Kamehameha on Thursday, at Saint Louis on Saturday. Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. Saint Louis (14) (15-2, 2-0 ILH) 157 2 > next: at Mid-Pacific, Tuesday, 5 p.m. 2. Punahou (1) (13-4, 2-0 ILH) 142 4 > next: vs. Kamehameha, Tuesday 3. Kailua (1) (15-3, 4-0 OIA) 123 3 > def. Kalani, 48-37 > won at Farrington, 81-52 > next: vs. Castle, Tuesday > next: at McKinley, Thursday 4. Mililani (13-4, 4-0 OIA) 98 6 > next: vs. Pearl City, Tuesday 5. Maryknoll (15-4, 0-2 ILH) 96 1 > next: vs. ‘Iolani, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. 6. ‘Iolani (9-9, 0-2 ILH) 64 5 > next: at Maryknoll, Tuesday 7. Leilehua (12-3, 4-0 OIA) 61 7-t > def. Aiea, 58-31 > won at Pearl City, 56-33 > next: vs. Waianae, Tuesday > next: at Waialua, Thursday 8. (tie) Kahuku (14-3, 5-0 OIA) 39 10 > next: vs. McKinley, Tuesday > next: at Moanalua, Thursday 8. (tie) University (11-3, 2-0 ILH D-II) 39 7-t > next: at Saint Louis I-AA, Monday > next: at ‘Iolani I-AA, Saturday 10. Kamehameha (12-7, 1-1 ILH) 29 8 > next: at Punahou, Tuesday Also receiving votes: Kalaheo 14, Mid-Pacific 8, Kohala 7, Nanakuli 2, Kapaa 1. Previous Story Chris Kirk stays cool, calm and consistent in winning The Sentry by 1 Next Story Scoreboard – January 9, 2024