Boys basketball Top 10: 8 teams change positions in chaotic poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Musical chairs has nothing on these rankings. Read more

Musical chairs has nothing on these rankings.

The chaos of this season’s Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 continued this week, as eight teams changed locations.

Saint Louis returned to the top spot, replacing a Maryknoll squad that lost to Punahou and unranked Mid-Pacific to begin ILH play 0-2.

Saint Louis (16-2, 2-0) posted wins over ‘Iolani, 43-37, and Kamehameha, 66-33.

The Crusaders were not a unanimous pick by coaches and media, collecting 14 of 16 first-place votes.

Punahou moved up two notches to No. 2 following wins over Maryknoll (47-37) and ‘Iolani (55-35). The Buffanblu scooped up one first-place vote. Their schedule this week includes Kamehameha today, a road battle at Saint Louis on Thursday and Mid-Pacific on Saturday.

Kailua, which also received a first-place vote, remained at No. 3, while Mililani moved up to No. 4. The Trojans pulled out a 47-42 win over dangerous Nanakuli, then overwhelmed Aiea 80-53.

After five weeks atop the rankings, Maryknoll dropped to No. 5. The Spartans’ slate: ‘Iolani today, Kamehameha on Thursday, at Saint Louis on Saturday.

Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10

Monday, Jan. 8, 2024

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Saint Louis (14) (15-2, 2-0 ILH) 157 2

> next: at Mid-Pacific, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

2. Punahou (1) (13-4, 2-0 ILH) 142 4

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Tuesday

3. Kailua (1) (15-3, 4-0 OIA) 123 3

> def. Kalani, 48-37

> won at Farrington, 81-52

> next: vs. Castle, Tuesday

> next: at McKinley, Thursday

4. Mililani (13-4, 4-0 OIA) 98 6

> next: vs. Pearl City, Tuesday

5. Maryknoll (15-4, 0-2 ILH) 96 1

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

6. ‘Iolani (9-9, 0-2 ILH) 64 5

> next: at Maryknoll, Tuesday

7. Leilehua (12-3, 4-0 OIA) 61 7-t

> def. Aiea, 58-31

> won at Pearl City, 56-33

> next: vs. Waianae, Tuesday

> next: at Waialua, Thursday

8. (tie) Kahuku (14-3, 5-0 OIA) 39 10

> next: vs. McKinley, Tuesday

> next: at Moanalua, Thursday

8. (tie) University (11-3, 2-0 ILH D-II) 39 7-t

> next: at Saint Louis I-AA, Monday

> next: at ‘Iolani I-AA, Saturday

10. Kamehameha (12-7, 1-1 ILH) 29 8

> next: at Punahou, Tuesday