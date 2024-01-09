Hawaii Prep World | Sports Girls basketball Top 10: ‘Iolani receives all 13 first-place votes By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:58 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! ‘Iolani collected all 13 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 this week. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. ‘Iolani collected all 13 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 this week. The Raiders withstood a late charge by the Kamehameha Warriors for a 54-45 win to stay in first place in the ILH Division I standings. The normally static rankings had two changes this time. Coming off lopsided wins over Waialua, 68-5, and Pearl City, 72-31, two-time defending OIA champion Campbell moved ahead of Waiakea to the No. 4 spot. Lahainaluna routed Baldwin 67-18 and moved back into the poll at No. 10. Lola Donez scored a season-high 39 points for the Lady Lunas in the win. No. 3 Konawaena avoided the century mark in a 96-4 win over Kau. Some coaches expressed concern after Kahuku’s 118-17 win over Kalaheo. Coach Artevia Wily-Ava’s team didn’t press full court, and she wanted players deep on her bench to play a normal game. “I didn’t want to tell them not to shoot,” she said. Two other coaches noted that they have avoided scoring 100 points in a game by instructing their teams to hold the ball rather than run fast breaks, then running as much time off the shot clock as possible. Running one or two minutes off the clock is a thing of the past, of course. The shortage of skilled players across the state combined with the implementation of a shot clock has created better games in some cases, and wider margins in others. Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. ‘Iolani (13) (16-3, 1-0 ILH) 130 1 > next: at Punahou, Tuesday 2. Kamehameha (15-3, 2-1 ILH) 112 2 > next: at Punahou, Thursday 3. Konawaena (15-3, 7-0 BIIF) 109 3 > next: at KS-Hawaii, Monday > next: vs. Christian Liberty, Friday 4. Campbell (11-4, 6-0 OIA) 82 5 > next: vs. Waianae, Wednesday > next: at Kapolei, Friday 5. Waiakea (13-3, 8-1 BIIF) 81 4 > next: vs. Parker, Monday > next: (at Christian Liberty, Thur Jan 18) 6. Maryknoll (15-3, 4-0 ILH D-II) 69 6 > next: at Hanalani, Monday > next: vs. Sacred Hearts, Thursday 7. Kahuku (10-6, 7-0 OIA) 50 7 > next: vs. Kaimuki, Wednesday > next: vs. Roosevelt, Friday 8. Moanalua (11-7, 7-0 OIA) 32 8 > next: at Castle, Wednesday > next: vs. Kalaheo, Friday 9. Punahou (6-6, 0-2 ILH) 16 9 > next: at ‘Iolani, Tuesday 10. Lahainaluna (8-5, 6-1 MIL) 15 NR > next: vs. King Kekaulike, Tuesday No longer in Top 10: Kapaa (No. 10). Also receiving votes: Kapaa 10, Kamehameha-Maui 4, Radford 3, KS-Hawaii 2. Previous Story Chris Kirk stays cool, calm and consistent in winning The Sentry by 1 Next Story Scoreboard – January 9, 2024