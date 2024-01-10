Letter: Mahalo to brave Ukraine, which needs U.S. support

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Public Radio recently played Tchaikovsky’s 1812 overture, which has the longest decrescendo in classical music. These descending chords represent Napoleon’s tragic retreat from the Russians and the bitter cold as they passed by untold frozen European soldiers.

This same scene was repeated in the 1940s as the strong, trained, specialized German army followed Napoleon’s paths of frozen retreat.

Today the outmatched Ukrainian nation is not retreating, but during this bitter winter is standing toe-to-toe against the mighty Bear. The Ukrainians are basically fighting America’s and Europe’s potential future war.

If anyone knows a Republican, please beg them to stop starving our defenders.

Without Ukraine, the world could be doomed to face the modern-day Stalin and Hitler, namely Vladimir Putin.

China and North Korea are worries enough. God bless and mahalo to Ukraine.

John Wollstein

Ala Wai

