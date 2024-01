Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s good to see Oahu’s West side getting the attention, and due speed, that it deserves. Monday’s opening of two new preschool classrooms at Nanakuli Elementary School, a half-year earlier than initially scheduled, sets the right tone to boost education in the chronically underserved area.

A December report on kindergarten readiness found that just 29.6% of keiki statewide were prepared on basics such as language, math and social skills; in the Nanakuli area it was 18.4%. Every keiki, regardless of geographic area or socio-economic level, deserves to launch into education on the same foot — not many disadvantaged steps behind.