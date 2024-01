Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu law firm Damon Key Leong Kupchak Hastert has hired Katie T. Pham as an associate in the firm’s litigation and dispute resolution group. Before joining Damon Key, she served as a judicial law clerk to 1st Circuit Chief Judge R. Mark Browning. Pham is proficient in Vietnamese and French. She earned her law degree from the University of Hawaii at Manoa William S. Richardson School of Law, where she served as senior editor of the Asian- Pacific Law &Policy Journal. She was also on the Jessup International Moot Court Team, a teaching assistant for civil procedure for professor Linda H. Krieger and a scholar advocate for professor Eric K. Yamamoto.

