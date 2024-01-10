comscore ’Swords libero an academic All-American | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

’Swords libero an academic All-American

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:02 a.m.

Chaminade libero Hula Crisostomo was named a College Sports Communicators Division II women’s volleyball academic All-America third-team selection Tuesday. Read more

