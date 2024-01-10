Hawaii Beat | Sports ’Swords libero an academic All-American By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:02 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Chaminade libero Hula Crisostomo was named a College Sports Communicators Division II women’s volleyball academic All-America third-team selection Tuesday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Chaminade libero Hula Crisostomo was named a College Sports Communicators Division II women’s volleyball academic All-America third-team selection Tuesday. Crisostomo, a Moanalua High graduate, carries a 4.0 grade-point average and is pursuing a master’s of science in counseling psychology. Prior to becoming a Silversword, she posted a 3.95 GPA during two years at UTEP. The graduate transfer is the first Chaminade volleyball player to earn academic All-America status. Crisostomo led the PacWest with 4.93 digs per set, and posted 12 20-dig matches. She also had 43 aces. She will compete on Chaminade’s varsity beach volleyball team, which is set to play its first season in February. Previous Story Kahuku basketball carries on family tradition Next Story Scoreboard – January 10, 2024