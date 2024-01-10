’Swords libero an academic All-American

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chaminade libero Hula Crisostomo was named a College Sports Communicators Division II women’s volleyball academic All-America third-team selection Tuesday.

Crisostomo, a Moanalua High graduate, carries a 4.0 grade-point average and is pursuing a master’s of science in counseling psychology. Prior to becoming a Silversword, she posted a 3.95 GPA during two years at UTEP.

The graduate transfer is the first Chaminade volleyball player to earn academic All-America status.

Crisostomo led the PacWest with 4.93 digs per set, and posted 12 20-dig matches. She also had 43 aces.

She will compete on Chaminade’s varsity beach volleyball team, which is set to play its first season in February.