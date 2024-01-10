comscore Hawaii men’s volleyball sweeps Emmanuel | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports Breaking | Top News

Hawaii men’s volleyball sweeps Emmanuel

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii outside hitter Spyros Chakas (6) celebrates after a point with libero ‘Eleu Choy on Friday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii outside hitter Spyros Chakas (6) celebrates after a point with libero ‘Eleu Choy on Friday.

Spyros Chakas put down seven kills in two sets and middle Guilherme Voss added six kills in eight swings to continue his torrid opening to the season in a 25-10, 25-19, 25-16 sweep of Emmanuel today at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Keoni Thiim, who earned his first start of the season at outside hitter in place of Chaz Galloway, added a match-high eight kills and three aces and freshman Louis Sakanoko sparked UH to a 10-2 run to close out the second set.

Sakanoko, a 6-foot-5 freshman from Paris, received a loud ovation when he made his UH debut to start Set 2.

With UH trailing 17-15, Sakanoko helped close it out with two thunderous kills that brought the crowd to its feet and a one-handed over dig that led to a Chakas kill to force an Emmanuel timeout.

Sakanoko and Thiim both played outside in the third set as Sakanoko finished with three of Hawaii’s 12 aces, three kills and three digs.

Freshman setter Tread Rosenthal played the entire match and finished with a match-high 23 assists, four blocks, three kills and three aces.

Voss now has 17 kills in 21 swings without an error over his last eight sets played.

Aiden Feeney led the Lions (0-1) with seven kills.

The two teams will play again on Friday at 7 p.m.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Taiwan presidential hopeful Hou wants to boost defense, restart talks with China

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up