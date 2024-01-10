Hawaii men’s volleyball sweeps Emmanuel

Spyros Chakas put down seven kills in two sets and middle Guilherme Voss added six kills in eight swings to continue his torrid opening to the season in a 25-10, 25-19, 25-16 sweep of Emmanuel today at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Keoni Thiim, who earned his first start of the season at outside hitter in place of Chaz Galloway, added a match-high eight kills and three aces and freshman Louis Sakanoko sparked UH to a 10-2 run to close out the second set.

Sakanoko, a 6-foot-5 freshman from Paris, received a loud ovation when he made his UH debut to start Set 2.

With UH trailing 17-15, Sakanoko helped close it out with two thunderous kills that brought the crowd to its feet and a one-handed over dig that led to a Chakas kill to force an Emmanuel timeout.

Sakanoko and Thiim both played outside in the third set as Sakanoko finished with three of Hawaii’s 12 aces, three kills and three digs.

Freshman setter Tread Rosenthal played the entire match and finished with a match-high 23 assists, four blocks, three kills and three aces.

Voss now has 17 kills in 21 swings without an error over his last eight sets played.

Aiden Feeney led the Lions (0-1) with seven kills.

The two teams will play again on Friday at 7 p.m.