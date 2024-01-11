Letter: Even 10 minutes of daily focus with kids pay off

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On Jan. 7, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser published a letter expounding on the many benefits of reading aloud to our children (“Read aloud to kids to change the world”) . Read more

On Jan. 7, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser published a letter expounding on the many benefits of reading aloud to our children (“Read aloud to kids to change the world”). As a pediatrician, I wholeheartedly agree.

However in today’s economy, with both parents working several jobs, this can be a nearly impossible task for most families in Hawaii.

As a start for this new year, how about prioritizing just five to 10 minutes daily with the entire family, and sit down, without any screens, to simply talk about the day with one another? This could be at a family meal around the table, or just before bedtime. Parents or grandparents can ask simple questions such as, “How was your day?” or “Did anything good happen to you today?”

I firmly believe that our children just want to be reminded that we love and care for them. So, start with this simple step first for the next seven days and I guarantee you will not regret this small investment in time with remarkable returns.

Theresa Wee

Waipahu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter