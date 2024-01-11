comscore Letter: High cost of things? It’s what market will bear | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: High cost of things? It’s what market will bear

There’s so much blaming the government about the prices of goods and services (except illegal fireworks); it is time to remind all Hawaii consumers of this homily, “The market will always charge what the traffic will bear.” Read more

