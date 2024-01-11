Letter: High cost of things? It’s what market will bear

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There’s so much blaming the government about the prices of goods and services (except illegal fireworks); it is time to remind all Hawaii consumers of this homily, “The market will always charge what the traffic will bear.”

If one needs that explained, then here goes: Sellers of goods and services will charge what they have learned you will pay regardless of your circumstances. So prices rarely decrease unless folks stop buying.

Leigh Prentiss

Kailua

