Editorial | Letters

Letter: High cost of things? It's what market will bear

Today Updated 12:05 a.m.

There's so much blaming the government about the prices of goods and services (except illegal fireworks); it is time to remind all Hawaii consumers of this homily, "The market will always charge what the traffic will bear."

If one needs that explained, then here goes: Sellers of goods and services will charge what they have learned you will pay regardless of your circumstances. So prices rarely decrease unless folks stop buying.

Leigh Prentiss
Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter