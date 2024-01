Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is in hot water for failing to disclose his recent hospitalizations, even to the president — embarrassing the White House and prompting denunciations from critics.

That’s not good news for Hawaii, should it weaken Austin’s powers. As the highest ranking official in the Department of Defense, Austin’s personal order that Oahu’s Red Hill hazardous fuel storage tanks be permanently shut down triggered a swift response.

Support from the highest levels must continue for continued cleanup and decommissioning of the fuel tanks.