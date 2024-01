Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There was the usual tug-of-war over the gun regulation issue at the Honolulu Police Department hearing on Tuesday. Read more

There was the usual tug-of-war over the gun regulation issue at the Honolulu Police Department hearing on Tuesday. In particular, a forceful message was delivered by those supporting increased training for anyone seeking to acquire a gun legally. “Refining the rules to ensure a safer environment is crucial,” wrote one of them.

What’s also crucial is that officials hear this argument, loud and clear. Kudos to those who made the effort and testified publicly about it.