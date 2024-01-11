comscore Battle for heiress’s estate comes to an end | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Battle for heiress’s estate comes to an end

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:30 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM As a result of the Kawananakoa estate settlement, Iolani Palace will be receiving historically significant items. Some of the artifacts will be used in a new gallery exhibit set to open in 2025.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    As a result of the Kawananakoa estate settlement, Iolani Palace will be receiving historically significant items. Some of the artifacts will be used in a new gallery exhibit set to open in 2025.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Veronica Gail Kawananakoa

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Veronica Gail Kawananakoa

The prolonged and contentious battle over the estate of the late Abigail Kawananakoa has come to an amicable end with the spouse of the late Campbell Estate heiress walking away with at least $40 million and the heiress’ foundation charity for Native Hawaiians expected to clear at least $100 million. Read more

Previous Story
Firm fighting climate lawsuit accused of aggressive tactics

Scroll Up