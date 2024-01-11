Battle for heiress’s estate comes to an end
By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:30 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
As a result of the Kawananakoa estate settlement, Iolani Palace will be receiving historically significant items. Some of the artifacts will be used in a new gallery exhibit set to open in 2025.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Veronica Gail Kawananakoa
