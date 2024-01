Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Girl Scouts of Hawaii has promoted Charelle Silva to director of programs from senior manager of programs. Prior to this appointment Silva was responsible for the delivery of the Girl Scout leadership experience and managed volunteer committees supporting Girl Scouts with their higher awards. She has also held positions with Kualoa Ranch Hawaii Inc. and Something New.

