On the Move: Linda Ezuka

>> The Hawaii Bankers Association has announced the appointment of Linda Ezuka to executive director. Neal Okabayashi, who has served as HBA’s executive director since June 2017, is retiring. Ezuka has more than three dec­ades of community development experience. She is the founder of CRA Today and the CRA Hub for banking professionals and hosts the CRA Podcast, which focuses on the Community Reinvestment Act. She also serves on the board and investment committee of the HMSA Foundation and the advisory board of the Patsy T. Mink Center for Business and Leadership. She has previously served as chair of the board for the YWCA of Oahu, Hospice Hawaii and the Hawaii Community Reinvestment Corp.

