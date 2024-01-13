Hawaii men’s basketball hungry to break 4-game losing streak at home

The Hawaii basketball team’s recent woes could not be solved on empty stomachs.

The afternoon after Thursday’s disheartening loss to UC Irvine, the ’Bows studied video, went through a detailed — and corrective — practice, then gathered for a meeting and Cheesecake Factory-prepared meal.

“We eat together a lot,” said UH coach Eran Ganot, whose ’Bows play host to UC Riverside tonight in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. “It was good to break bread.”

The ’Bows, who are 9-7 overall and 1-3 in the Big West, have dropped four home games in a row. On Thursday, erratic shooting from the free-throw line (5-for-13) and behind the arc (3-for-17) derailed their comeback against UCI.

“Sometimes you go through a funk,” Ganot said. “You don’t know where and when, but you have to have the conviction and belief you’ll come out of it. We’re fortunate and blessed to keep playing. I don’t think any of us thought we’d be in this position, but we are in this position. We accept the reality, and we’re going to do something about it.”

After scoring only two points against Cal State Northridge, 6-9 center Bernardo da Silva rebounded on Thursday for his fifth double-double. Ganot is confident guard Noel Coleman also will respond after being held scoreless for the second time this season.

“Worry is a tough word,” Ganot said. “Worry can lead to thinking there’s a lack of confidence. There’s no lack of confidence in Noel. Noel is fine. He’ll be great. We just go back to work. He’s bounced back before. He’ll bounce back again.”

The first time Coleman was held scoreless was against Georgia Tech on Dec. 22 in the Diamond Head Classic. He came back two days later to put up 19 against TCU.

UC Riverside faced a big project this season, with four of last year’s top players not returning. Zyon Pullin, an all-league guard, transferred to Florida. Center Lachlan Olbrich decided to play professionally in Australia. Guards Flynn Cameron and Jamal Hartwell II completed their NCAA eligibility.

But Isaiah Moses, a 6-foot-1 transfer from College of Southern Idaho, has succeeded Pullin at the point. Moses leads the Highlanders in scoring (13.3 points per game) and has collaborated with Barrington Hargress to push the pace.

“I’ve been spoiled the last three years just having a really experienced backcourt that really knew what we were looking to do every single day,” UCR coach Mike Magpayo said. “But it’s been fun. These guys have been dynamic. They’re young and smaller than what I’m used to, so we play with a little more pace and speed. They present different opportunities and also different challenges.”

Moses and Hargress are accurate passers, particularly on the run. Hargress’ assist-to-turnover ratio is 3.4-to-1; Moses’ ratio is 2.2-to-1.

“Isaiah is an awesome passer,” Magpayo said. “He can make plays off the bounce. He can find teammates. He’s unselfish. He’s really a good shooter. He had a really bad game against Long Beach State. He went 0-for-11, actually. But he bounced back” Thursday against Cal Poly with 15 points.

The previous three seasons, the Highlanders would overload the defense to one side, then funnel opposing guards into the dead end of imposing centers. But the tactic has changed with 7-1 Ben Griscti in the low post.

“We haven’t been able to have the same type of rim protection,” Magpayo said. “Ben is mobile and athletic. We’ve been having to make adjustments to utilize that instead of a last line of defense.”

Forward Kyle Owens has made a full recovery — and impact — after suffering an ACL injury last season. The Highlanders were 7-1 against Big West opponents when Owens was injured. They went 7-5 after that.

“He’s our anchor in the front court,” Magpayo said. “The makeup of our team is how Kyle goes. He’s tough, and he’s our leader. He brings confidence to our team. Usually when he starts off well, we’re going to have a good game.”

BIG WEST BASKETBALL

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

>> Who: Hawaii (9-6, 1-3 BW) vs. UC Riverside 7-10, 2-3 BW)

>> When: 7:05 tonight

>> TV: Spectrum Sports